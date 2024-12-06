Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.34% of Huntsman worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 539,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.