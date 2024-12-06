Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 104,382 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,382 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Silicom worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 89.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SILC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $94.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

