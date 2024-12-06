Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 32,530 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.62% of Stoneridge worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $59,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Trading Down 4.5 %
SRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Stoneridge
Stoneridge Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.