Taika Capital LP Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taika Capital LP increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.5% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $90.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

