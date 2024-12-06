Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $191.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after buying an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $190.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $191.63. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

