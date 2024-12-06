Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,084 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

