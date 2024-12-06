Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

Shares of TNGX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,415.88. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,405,400 shares of company stock worth $19,135,882. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

