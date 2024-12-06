Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,415.88. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,405,400 shares of company stock worth $19,135,882. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.