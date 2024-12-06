Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

