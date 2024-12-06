TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Financial Analysis

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -72.01% -53.88% -33.47% TELA Bio -60.49% -556.18% -63.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulmonx and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83 TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 237.59%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Pulmonx.

This table compares Pulmonx and TELA Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $79.30 million 3.07 -$60.84 million ($1.47) -4.19 TELA Bio $68.65 million 1.57 -$46.66 million ($1.69) -1.62

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

