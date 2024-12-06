Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 103,852 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,852 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $101.10 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

