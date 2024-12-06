Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $3.47 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

