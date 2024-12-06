Tenzing Global Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Gannett makes up 1.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Gannett by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Trading Down 4.5 %

Gannett stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.