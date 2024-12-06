Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 184.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,280 shares of company stock valued at $135,164,640 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

TSLA opened at $369.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $375.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

