Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 267 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.