Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 10,124 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $204.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

