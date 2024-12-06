Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Equities research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tharimmune Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,554. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

