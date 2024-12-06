The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $164.26 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.36 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

