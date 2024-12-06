The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00). Approximately 442,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 117,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.01).

The Mission Marketing Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

