The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

