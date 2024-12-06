TJX Companies’ (TJX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

TJX opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

