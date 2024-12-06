Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.71 and last traded at $157.20. 320,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,339,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

