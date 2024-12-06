Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 438 ($5.59) to GBX 500 ($6.38) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.06) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 456.25 ($5.82).

TRN stock opened at GBX 428.40 ($5.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,148.57 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 272.80 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.20 ($5.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07.

In related news, insider Marie Lalleman purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,264.77). Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

