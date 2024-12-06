Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.93.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $415.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $229.07 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

