TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 8,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$130,400.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.49, for a total value of C$123,920.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.94. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

