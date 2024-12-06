TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This trade represents a 12.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,042 shares of company stock worth $3,563,985. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,061,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

