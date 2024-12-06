Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $111.59 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $111,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after buying an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

