Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 864.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $79,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

