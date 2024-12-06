Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $474,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,115,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,970,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,175,000 after buying an additional 169,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after buying an additional 171,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,832,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.98 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

