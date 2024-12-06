TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
About TZP Strategies Acquisition
TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
