u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.95 and last traded at $79.95. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

u-blox Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.