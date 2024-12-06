U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $107,552.64. This trade represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

