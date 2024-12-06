UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Announces Amended and Restated Employment Contract with Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) recently disclosed an Amended and Restated Employment Contract with Gitte Schjøtz, appointing her as the Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer. The agreement, effective as of January 1, 2025, outlines the terms and conditions of her role within the company.

Under the terms of the contract, Schjøtz is expected to dedicate her best efforts, skills, and loyalty to her assigned duties within UL Solutions Inc. The document specifies that she will work from the company’s location in Denmark and report to an officer designated by the President and Chief Executive Officer of ULS.

Furthermore, the contract permits Schjøtz to engage in additional employment outside working hours, subject to compatibility with her responsibilities at UL Solutions. However, any employment that competes with ULS’ business or involves its customers, suppliers, or business partners may be deemed incompatible.

As part of her compensation package, Schjøtz is entitled to an annual gross base salary of DKK 3,563,000, along with additional benefits such as an annual pay supplement and participation in incentive plans like the All-Employee Incentive Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Additionally, the contract covers aspects such as retirement benefits, a company-leased vehicle, business expenses, paid leave, confidentiality agreements, intellectual property rights, termination clauses, and adherence to Danish laws and regulations.

According to the terms outlined in the agreement, Schjøtz’s employment with UL Solutions is subject to Danish social security coverage, including contributions to pension schemes and insurance against industrial injuries. The document emphasizes adherence to the Company’s Standards of Business Conduct and all relevant policies.

The employment contract was officially signed on December 3, 2024, by Linda Chapin, the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of UL Solutions Inc., and Gitte Schjøtz.

