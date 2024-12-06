Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.58.

ULTA traded up $39.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.39. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $14,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

