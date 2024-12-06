Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 190.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

