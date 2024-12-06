Uranium Energy Corp. Files Quarterly Report, Highlights Key Initiatives and Financial Strength

On December 5, 2024, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) announced the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulatory filing includes the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes, and management’s discussion and analysis, now available on the Company’s official website and the SEC’s online platform.

The filing highlighted several key achievements during the quarter, including the successful restart of operations at the Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery Mine in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Uranium loaded resin transportation has commenced from the Christensen Ranch Satellite Plant to the fully operational Irigaray Central Processing Plant, with dried and drummed concentrate production expected to begin in early 2025. Additionally, the Irigaray Plant’s permitted production capacity has been expanded to 4.0 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

Other notable quarterly highlights include the initiation of construction at the Burke Hollow Ion Exchange Facility, completion of an Initial Economic Assessment for the Roughrider Project in Canada’s Eastern Athabasca Basin, and a significant agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. to acquire assets in Wyoming. Moreover, the Company reported the sale of 210,000 pounds of U3O8 at $81.37 per pound, generating a gross profit of $6.3 million, with total inventory valuing $100.5 million based on market prices.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO of UEC, commented on these achievements, emphasizing the Company’s focus on expanding production capabilities and building a strong asset base. Adnani highlighted the financial strength of UEC, with over $350 million in liquid assets and no debt as of October 31, 2024, enabling flexible growth plans in response to the tightening uranium market.

The filing also provided operational updates, stating that production ramp-up is ongoing at the Christensen Ranch and Irigaray operations, with a workforce of 50 employees in Wyoming. Construction has commenced at the Burke Hollow Project in Texas, with 32 employees currently engaged in operations.

The report clarified that the economic analysis mentioned preliminary data and historic resource estimates, emphasizing the Company’s focus on providing shareholders with vital information. The Company’s technical information, particularly concerning the Roughrider Project, was reviewed by a Qualified Person as defined by SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

Lastly, the filing included details of a news release dated December 5, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104.

In conclusion, UEC’s recent regulatory filing underscores its operational progress, financial strength, and strategic growth initiatives in both the U.S. and Canada.

