Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 124.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 355,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 260.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 70,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.