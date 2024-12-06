VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $19.68. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 41,024 shares traded.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 227,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,260,000.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

