Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $277.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $206.95 and a 1-year high of $277.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

