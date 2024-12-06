Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

