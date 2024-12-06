Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.