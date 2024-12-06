Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Reduced by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

VUSB stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

