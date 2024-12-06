Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $696-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.52 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.66. 1,780,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,028. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.