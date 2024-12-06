Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on CVE:MTA FY2026 Earnings

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTA. National Bank Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,918 shares of company stock worth $163,905. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.