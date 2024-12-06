Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 33,890 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $163,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BTSG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

View Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

BTSG opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.