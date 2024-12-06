Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Century Communities worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

