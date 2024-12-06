Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

VSCO opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

