VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.82 and traded as high as $79.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Articles
