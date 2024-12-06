Vienna Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $521.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $384.70 and a 12 month high of $524.04.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.