Vienna Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Vienna Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

