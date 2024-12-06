Vienna Asset Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vienna Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.